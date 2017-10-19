Disney on Ice ‘Dare to Dream’ shows arrive in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The new show for Disney on Ice, 'Dare to Dream,' kicks off at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday.

The show will be in town through Sunday. It is the story of several Disney princesses learning how no dream is too big to achieve.

Opening night begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, the show starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday there are several shows. There will be shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, shows are at noon and 4 p.m.

For ticket information, visit www.disneyonice.com