Dry Thursday with 70’s and sunshine

SUN & WARMING CONTINUES: It’s not as chilly on this Thursday morning compared to the last couple of days. Skies are clear, and the winds are light, but temperatures begin in the 40s for most. A strengthening ridge of high pressure ensures more warming and more sunshine take place through the day. Expect wall to wall blue skies for the area, with perhaps just a few clouds at times. Afternoon high temperatures are a couple degrees warmer, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies remain clear through the evening and the overnight period. Winds are light too. There could be a few hazy spots, with readings in the middle 40s to lower 50s across the region.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Warming continues to take place through the weekend. There’s plenty of sunshine too! Friday is a wonderful way to lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Of course, there’s plenty of sunshine. The numbers remain in the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon. Expect a similar scenario for Sunday. There could be some clouds mixing in with the sun, but all is quiet and mild.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more clouds as the next system approaches. There’s the chance for showers too later during the day after a dry start. You can expect afternoon temperatures to remain on the milder side, but the clouds and shower chance keeps them down a bit compared to the weekend. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s for most. Tuesday brings the chance for more showers. The clouds and shower chances drop readings into the 60s. Cooler air starts slipping in Wednesday, and this brings plentiful clouds to the region. Readings are even cooler!

Have a great Thursday!