Fabulous sunshine for Friday, with mild conditions again!

SUNSHINE & WARMER TEMPERATURES

The evening is spectacular with clear skies. It is milder as temperatures are slow to fall from the 60s into the 50s. Another crisp fall night is in store as lows bottom out in the middle 40s. Another bright day is in store for Central PA. A passing cloud from time to time is all we’ll see. Readings head to the lower 70s once again.

We continue to enjoy well above average temperatures right into the weekend. A southeast breeze brings more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine to warm things up into the 70s again. We’ll see less sunshine and more clouds on Sunday but won’t keep afternoon highs from climbing into the lower and middle 70s. It remains dry both days. Things change as a cold front approaches to begin the week.



FIND THE UMBRELLA

While most of Monday is dry, a few showers sneak in during the evening ahead of a cold front. Temperatures are still very mild in the middle 70s. A second front brings a better threat for showers Tuesday. Readings fall back to the 60s. An upper level pattern change allows much chillier air to spill in for a couple of days. Plenty of areas only seeing highs in the 50s, both Wednesday and Thursday, with a fair amount of clouds hanging around too.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist