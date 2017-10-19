× Harrisburg man arrested by U.S. Marshals Service for robbery that occurred in Carlisle

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested a 44-year-old man Thursday who was wanted for an alleged robbery that occurred in Carlisle.

Terrell Lamont Waters, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody around 4:25 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of South 13th Street.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service release, Waters attempted to flee from the home.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against innocent victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Pane. “We will continue to work with our partners in the law enforcement community to ensure our communities throughout Pennsylvania are more secure.”

In April, the Carlisle Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging him with robbery, illegal firearm possession and lesser offenses.

The release says that Waters, and two others, allegedly robbed the Members 1st Credit Union on West High Street in January. At the time of the robbery, Waters was serving a period of state parole supervision from a previous conviction for robbery and illegal firearm possession, the release adds.

Waters was turned over to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police following his apprehension.