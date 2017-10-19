× Harrisburg School District to hold informational seminars to help combat lice outbreak

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg School District is hosting two education sessions on treating head lice outbreaks for parents, guardians, and families of students in the district, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The sessions are being held in an effort to resolve the lice outbreak that has hit two Harrisburg elementary schools this month, the district says. The sessions will feature presentations by lice experts, a time for questions and answers, fact sheets and more.

The first outbreak was reported last week at the Foose School, which closed for two days.

A second outbreak was reported Monday at the Downey School.

“These much needed sessions are designed to increase knowledge, decrease worry, and equip and empower parents and families with information and tips on how to look for and treat head lice in their children and address issues within their homes,” said Harrisburg School District public relations coordinator Kirsten Keys.

The sessions will be held this afternoon and Friday, the district says.

Today’s session will be held at 4 p.m. at the Foose School on 1301 Sycamore Street.

Friday’s session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Downey School on 1313 Monroe Street.