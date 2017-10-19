× Helen Thackston Charter School to close by end of 2018-19 school year

YORK — The governing boards for the School District of the City of York and the Helen Thackston Charter School have come to an agreement that ensures the charter school’s permanent closure.

Under the agreement, Thackston will close by the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

However, if the charter school fails to complete and approve financial audits from 2014 to 2017 by the deadlines agreed upon, it will close on June 30, 2018 instead.

According to the agreement, the charter school notes that if it remains open, it will not enroll a 6th grade class and will cap enrollment of grades 7-12 students who reside within the school district’s boundaries at 400.

In 2014, the district’s board approved a five-year renewal of Thackston with a list of conditions to be met. The conditions included improved student performance on PSSA and Keystone tests and the implementation of the Homeland Security programming, the release states.

Thackston agreed to the terms knowing that failure to comply could lead to revocation, the release adds.

The charter revocation began earlier this year after a review of Thackston’s operations since the 2014 renewal.

“We have a duty to hold charter schools accountable to the public,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said. “We also have a responsibility to the public to spend their tax dollars wisely.

“This agreement allows us to meet both of those objectives.”