× Is Bigfoot visiting a northern California lake? Self-described ‘paranormal expert’ says yes

AVOCADO LAKE, California — Is the legendary Bigfoot living at a northern California lake?

One paranormal investigator thinks so, according to a FOX News report.

Bigfoot, and other creatures like it have reportedly been spotted by a local farmer near Avocado Lake, according to self-described paranormal expert Jeffrey Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the farmer told him he saw the creature and five others running on his ranch.

The lake is located near Fresno.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder,” Gonzalez said in comments obtained by Fox 26, a Fox News affiliate. “And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over.”

Gonzalez has posted several reports and photos related to the sighting on his Facebook page.

A technician at AT&T who describes himself as a talk show host, investigator at Paranormal Central and founder of the Sanger Paranormal Society, Gonzalez said that the sighting is not that uncommon, with three additional Bigfoot sightings in the past five years, all located in East Fresno County.

“I would have never guessed in a million years that you would have told me there were Bigfoot on Shields or Ashlan Avenue. Right? So, I want to know what’s going on. Is this for real?” Gonzalez added.

He recounted two others stories, including one from a woman who said her two sons saw a Bigfoot in their orchard and one from a man who saw five creatures in the same orchard.

“What are the odds of three people, three different families, who don’t know each other, within a radius of 2 to 3 miles, come and tell me what they witness, and it matches up,” Gonzalez said.