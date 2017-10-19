× Lancaster County fire company sued in sexual abuse case closes its doors

WILLOW STREET, Lancaster County — A southern Lancaster County volunteer fire company shuttered its fire station this week after losing insurance coverage in the wake of sexual assault and cover-up allegations made in a lawsuit last year, according to a LancasterOnline report.

West Willow Fire Company, at 192 W. Willow Road, ceased operations Tuesday at 7 p.m., Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency director Randy Gockley told LancasterOnline.

The fire station had 28 volunteers, according to a Pequea Township official.

Fire coverage in Pequea Township was turned over to the New Danville Fire Company, LancasterOnline reports.

The lawsuit was part of the fallout from when a volunteer firefighter at the company, Stanley Todd, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting five girls in 2016. The alleged abuse dated all the way back to 1997, according to testimony in the case.

Todd’s father, Anthony Todd, was accused of covering up reports of the sexual abuse in the lawsuit. Anthony Todd is a former high-ranking official within the company. He was charged with failing to report the abuse.