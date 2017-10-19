× Lancaster County man charged with taking illegal recording device into courthouse

LANCASTER — A Martic Township man is facing felony charges after illegally recording proceedings at the Lancaster County Courthouse with a disguised recording device, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Melvin C. Hartman, 52, of Nissley Lane, is charged with interception of communications and criminal attempt, the DA’s Office says.

Hartman allegedly brought a recording device disguised as a pen into the courthouse on September 21. He used the pen to record audio and video at prohibited locations inside the courthouse, according to the DA’s Office.

Recording audio and video is prohibited at many areas of the courthouse, per President Judge Dennis Reinaker’s order, which went into effect Jan. 9, 2017.

Lancaster County Detective Joanne Resh filed the charges and arrested Hartman when he returned to the courthouse on Oct. 12.

Lancaster County deputy sheriffs, who secure the courthouse/courtrooms, contacted Resh on Sept. 21 about the suspected recording device. Hartman acknowledged it was a recording device, according to the DA’s Office.

Detective Resh obtained the pen via search warrant. The Lancaster County Computer Crimes unit examined the contents and found recordings of a bailiff and other people on the fourth floor of the courthouse, where courtrooms are located.

At arraignment on Oct. 12, Hartman was remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.