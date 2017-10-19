Lancaster man accused of strangling female on Monday

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man faces charges after allegedly strangling a female on Monday.

Officers from the Manor Township Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Joseph Road at 11:41 a.m. for a reported domestic incident.

Upon arrival, the female victim told police that 23-year-old Kyle Gerlitzki strangled and hit her — causing injuries to her arm, eye and neck — during the course of an argument, the release says.

Gerlitzki was taken into custody and was found in possession of 66.25 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which was in his backpack.

He is charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Gerlitzki was on probation at the time of the incident so he was committed to Lancaster County Prison on a probation violation.