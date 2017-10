LANCASTER — Lancaster police are searching for two male suspects believed to be responsible for several incidents of vandalism that occurred between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 in the city.

A security camera captured images of the suspects on the first block of West James Street, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Lt. Shenk at (717) 735-3300 or shenkb@lancasterpolice.com, or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.