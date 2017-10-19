Man sentenced to 17 to 34 years in state prison for domestic abuse attack in 2016

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was sentenced up to 34 years in state prison Wednesday after he attempted to kill a woman in 2016 who was going to leave him.

Larry Cathey pleaded guilty to criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint. Sentencing occurred immediately after the guilty plea.

The incident occurred in September 2016.

According to police, Cathey became enraged when the victim told him that she was going to to return to the Philadelphia area to be with her family. Cathey then grabbed scissors and attempted to slice her throat. After that attempt failed, police say Cathey stabbed the woman with scissors and a kitchen knife before striking her with a hammer. During this, Cathey said he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

Cathey then carried the victim to the bedroom and forced her to take a massive amount of pills — she lost consciousness due to the blood loss and effect of the pills.

The woman regained consciousness the next day and crawled out of her apartment as Cathey was passed out.

She got a neighbor to contact police for help. Cathey was arrested at the scene, on October 1, police add.

“This case illustrates the serious turn that can happen in a domestic violence relationship when the victim attempts to leave a relationship, it has been shown that this is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence when they make attempts to end the cycle of violence,” Deputy District Attorney Codi Tucker said. “It is also an illustration of the amazing perseverance of the victim in this case who was able to not only survive a horrific attack but also have the courage to ensure that Cathey was prosecuted and held accountable.”