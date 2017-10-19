Man sentenced to at least 7 years in state prison for drug charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was convicted Thursday of possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jerald Brown will serve 7 to 14 years in state prison, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release says.

Brown was arrested in April 2015 after Pennsylvania State Police found a laundry bag containing hundreds of bags of synthetic marijuana in the trunk of a rental car he was driving.

According to the release, State Police pulled Brown over on April 8 around 2 a.m. for driving slowly in the left lane. A search was initiated after a canine alerted to a positive indicator for drugs on the vehicle, the release states.

The drugs tested positive for various strains of synthetic marijuana at the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory. The total weight was 5,485.39 grams.