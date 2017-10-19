× Man who left ex-girlfriend for dead re-sentenced to 20-40 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Kwame Barnes was re-sentenced Wednesday before a Dauphin County Judge.

Judge Deborah Curcillo sentenced Barnes to 20 to 40 years in prison for strangling his ex-girlfriend and leaving her for dead, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release states.

Barnes was sentenced twice before — 25 to 50 years — but it was overturned by the Superior Court.

The victim in the December 2010 incident testified before Judge Curcillo announced the sentencing. She described to the judge and Barnes how assault changed her life. She also talked about her physical injures and emotional scars but she concluded that she was a survivor, the release says.

According to the release, Barnes tried to kill his ex-girlfriend by beating her and putting her in a headlock-type stranglehold. The victim then lost consciousness but as she regained it, Barnes strangled her again. He then put her body in a recycling bin in Swatara Township, thinking she was dead.

The victim awoke once against and flagged down a passing motorist.