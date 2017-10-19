New bicycle fix-it station in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Capital Area Greenbelt recently added a new bicycle fix-it station. The station is located on HACC's Harrisburg campus and includes a variety of tools for bicycle repairs and adjustments. The tools are securely attached to the stand with steel cables and tamper-proof fasteners. The Capital Area Greenbelt will also install an informational kiosk that will include updated maps, brochures, and emergency contact information. Officials say this is the first of many planned improvements for the 20 mile trail.

"This attracts more than the avid bicycle rider who's riding thousands of miles a year," said Richard Norford of Bicycle South Central Pennsylvania. "It attracts families, people walking, and anything we can do to enhance this Greenbelt is something that's good. When the community is more inviting to biking and walking, it's a better place to live and a better place to walk."

The non-profit group Bicycle South Central PA donated the fix-it station.