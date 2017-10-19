× Police are investigating hit-and-run accident that injured Lancaster County teen on bicycle

WILLOW STREET, Lancaster County — Lancaster County Southern Regional police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured a 14-year-old bicyclist in Pequea Township Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Millwood Road, between Long Lane and Schultz Road.

According to police, the victim and another juvenile were riding their bikes nother on Millwood Road with no lighting. A passerby stopped to provide them with two lights, so they would be visible in the dark, telling them he could not see them and was concerned for their safety. One of the juveniles pulled off onto the right shoulder of the road to get the lights from the passerby, and yelled to the victim, who was still riding ahead, to circle back and get a light.

At that point, police say, a vehicle traveling north swerved around the juvenile on the right shoulder of the road and struck the victim, who was still in the south bound lane.

The vehicle initially stopped, and the driver gave a blanket to the victim. But the driver returned to his vehicle and continued traveling in the northbound lane. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala or a similar vehicle. It will have front-end damage, according to police. The driver was described as a white male with long hair, who was wearing a beanie.

Officers are reviewing area surveillance footage in hopes to obtain more info on the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Burger at the Southern Regional Police Department at 717-872-0352.