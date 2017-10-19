Police arrest man who fired shots inside Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested and charged a man who fired shots inside a bar on October 1.

Edward Carter, 29, faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident occurred around 11:19 p.m. at Bill’s Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street.

The manager told police that an employee asked Carter to leave and as he was escorting him out, an altercation occurred.

Following the argument, Carter re-entered the bar and fired several rounds inside, police say.

No one was injured.

40.273191 -76.886701