Police investigating accident involving oversize load vehicle in Conestoga, Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Southern Regional police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that closed a road and diverted traffic for about an hour in Conestoga Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved was a tractor trailer truck carrying a large bulldozer.

Police say the Oversized Load vehicle, which was accompanied by two escort vehicles, was traveling south on River Road at approximately 4 p.m. when it came to a tight curve at the 5700 block. As it was making the turn, it struck a northbound minivan operated by a 45-year-old Conestoga woman.

No one was injured in the crash, but the road was closed for approximately an hour while police cleared the scene. Traffic, which included local school buses, were diverted around the area by volunteers from the Conestoga Fire Company, police say.

The incident is under investigation to ensure whether the truck had proper permits and was allowed to be on that roadway at the time of the crash, police say.

The driver of the truck was a 32-year-old Tennessee man, according to police.