× Roadwork on Route 30 West near Route 74 Exit in York County postponed to Friday

YORK — Roadwork that was expected to close two lanes of Route 30 West near the West Manchester Town Center at Kenneth Road and the Exit for Route 72 today has been postponed until Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work was pushed back because of a breakdown at the blacktop plant, which caused a shortage of paving material, PennDOT says.

The work is now scheduled for Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The affected section of westbound U.S. 30 averages nearly 23,000 vehicles traveled daily, PennDOT says. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.