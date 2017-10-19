× Shippensburg man arrested for allegedly setting off fire alarm by smoking marijuana

SHIPPENSBURG — A Shippensburg man was charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct after the smoke from his marijuana set off a fire alarm in his building, according to Shippensburg police.

Police and members of the Shippensburg Fire Department were dispatched to a building on the first block of East Burd Street Wednesday at 2:20 a.m. when the fire alarm sounded. After an investigation, it was determined that the resident of an apartment in the building, S. Arsalan Jaffry, set off the alarm by smoking marijuana in his apartment, police say.

Jaffry allegedly admitted to police that he was smoking marijuana, and turned the rest of his stash over to police.