Virginia man indicted on charges of sexual exploitation, enticement of children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Virginia man faces charges of sexual exploitation of children and enticement of children after being indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Hollis Lee Ball contacted two children in Pennsylvania through an iPad app known as “Musical.ly” between March 5 and March 11, according to United States Attorney Bruce Brandler.

The maximum penalty under federal law is 30 years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania release states.

The Lower Paxton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this matter.