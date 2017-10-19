× Volunteer Girl Scout leader charged with possession, distribution of child porn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a volunteer Girl Scout leader Thursday morning following an investigation into child pornography.

Stacy Mizrahi, 45, is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to State Police, a member of the computer crimes unit downloaded child pornography in August that was distributed from a specific Internet address. Further investigation led to a specific residential address, which resulted in a search warrant for Mizrahi’s residence.

A forensic review of Mizrahi’s computer indicated it held multiple images and/or videos files of child pornography, police say.

Police add that there is no information at this time linking the child pornography to the children enrolled in the organization.