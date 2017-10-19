Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after coming in contact with officers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week for an outstanding warrant.

Susquehanna Police say they came in contact with Diamonda Destinee Carrasco on Monday. The warrant was for endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and a motor vehicle violation.

Carrasco is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, multiple vehicle code violations and the outstanding warrant.

She was transported to Dauphin County Prison.