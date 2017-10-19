× York woman arrested for stabbing man during domestic dispute

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County — A 54-year-old York woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing a man in a domestic dispute at her home, according to Spring Garden Township police.

Donna Williams, of the 600 block of Ridge Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. Police say she stabbed the victim during a dispute. The victim, a 60-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at the scene and released, police say.

Williams was transported to York County Central Booking for processing and arraignment, according to police.

The incident happened at 10:35 p.m.