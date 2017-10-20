× Accident with entrapment reported on eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike in Lancaster County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An accident with entrapment has been reported on the eastbound lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:51 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the Turnpike, at milepost 273.8 between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Reading exits.

Traffic has been slowed in the area, according to reports.

Motorists should stay alert for emergency crews working in the area. Use caution and expect delays.