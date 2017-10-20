Accident with entrapment reported on eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An accident with entrapment has been reported on the eastbound lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:51 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the Turnpike, at milepost 273.8 between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Reading exits.
Traffic has been slowed in the area, according to reports.
Motorists should stay alert for emergency crews working in the area. Use caution and expect delays.
40.212815 -76.305833