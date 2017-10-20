× At least 12 vehicles have items stolen from them in East Lampeter Township, police say

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are warning the public about a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred between Tuesday and Thursday in the East Lampeter Township area.

Suspects stole items from at least 12 vehicles in the area of Black Oak Drive, Foal Court, Old Philadelphia Pike and Pitney Road, according to East Lampeter Township police. The items taken included loose change, GPS devices and purses, police say.