Boil water advisory issued for parts of Mountville

MOUNTVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The City of Lancaster Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the Mountville area after a water main break on Thursday night.

The advisory includes residents and businesses on Clear Stream Drive, Arlene Drive, Curby Drive and from Orkney Road from Arlene Drive to Druid Hill Road.

Authorities say residents should not drink or use water without boiling it for a minute and letting it cool.

Residents may notice a drop in water pressure due to the broken main.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the City of Lancaster Water Department: Water Quality Laboratory at (717) 291-4818 Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-4:15 PM. After hours, the Water Emergency phone number is (717) 291-4816.