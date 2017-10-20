× Crews respond to house fire in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

According to 911 dispatch, crews were called to the first block of Walnut Lane around 5:40 a.m. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The fire is believed to have started on the porch and caused extensive damage to the house.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.