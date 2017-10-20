× Former York man will serve 20 to 40 years in prison for murder of his infant son

YORK — A 32-year-old former York resident will serve 20 to 40 years in prison for the 2016 killing of his infant son, according to court documents.

Jonathan Thompson, who pleaded guilty to the crime in September, was sentenced by Judge Gregory M. Snyder on Friday.

Thompson, of Owings Mill, Maryland, was arrested in Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in February.

On May 25, 2016, York police responded to the 400 block of Juniper Street to assist on a medical call involving Thompson’s infant son. The 2-month old infant, who had previous medical issues, was found with traumatic injuries and taken to York Hospital, where he died on June 10.

The police investigation determined that Thompson intentionally caused the injuries to the child. He was charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives learned Thompson had moved from York to Owings Mill, and requested the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force assist in apprehending him.