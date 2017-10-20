× Lancaster man’s appeal to avoid life sentence for 2011 murder denied

LANCASTER — A prison inmate serving a life sentence for luring a woman to her front door prior to her fatal shooting in 2011 will not get a new trial after a state appeals court denied his request for relief, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jakwan A. Green, now 28, was one of three men convicted in the murder of Diana Spencer, who was shot and killed in her home on Old Dorwart Street on April 16, 2011. Green was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy for his role in the crime.

Spencer was shot through the front door of her home by Oscar Martinez, who used a gun provided to him by Christopher L. Lassitter, who also provided the getaway vehicle.

Martinez and Green are serving life sentences for the murder. Lassiter is serving 30 to 60 years.

Green was convicted at a non-jury trial in 2013. Prosecutors proved he was part of the plot to murder Spencer, and lured her to the front door just before 1 a.m., when Martinez opened fire.

Green’s request for relief included several allegations regarding his conviction, but the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that many of his arguments were too late and without merit.

“We would conclude that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to support his conviction,” the state court writes in an opinion.

Martinez, Green and Lassitter were members of the “Bloods” gang, according to court testimony. They targeted the Old Dorwart Street home because Spencer’s boyfriend was involved with a rival gang, according to testimony.