Latrobe man accused of selling heroin at hospital while visiting his newborn child

GREENSBURG, Westmoreland County — A 25-year-old Latrobe man was arrested for allegedly selling heroin from a room in the Excela Westmoreland Hospital, according to a post on the Greensburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Cody Hulse was visiting his newborn child at the hospital when he was arrested, police say.

He allegedly admitted to selling heroin and was found to be in possession of 34 baggies of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia when police took him into custody.

The incident happened Thursday.