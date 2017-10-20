× Lebanon man accused of threatening to kill woman during domestic incident

LEBANON — A 29-year-old Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a female victim during a domestic incident on the 1100 block of Mifflin Street Wednesday night.

Miguel Gomez, 29, is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after police say he held a pair of scissors to the 25-year-old victim’s neck and threatened to kill her. He fled the scene before officers arrived, police say, but was apprehended without incident on Thursday.

Gomez was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger and transferred to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 bail.