Nationals won’t bring back Dusty Baker as manager after latest playoff failure
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals have dismissed manager Dusty Baker, according to multiple reports.
In his two seasons at the helm, Baker compiled a 192-132 record and won two National League East championships, but was unable to get the Nationals past the first round of the National League playoffs.
The Nats have won four division titles since 2012, but have yet to win a single playoff series.
Washington was eliminated from the NL Division Series in five games by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.
Baker has more than 1,800 career victories in managing stints with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and in Washington. But his career record in the postseason is 23-32.
After Baker’s dismissal, Washington will be seeking its sixth manager in 10 years.
