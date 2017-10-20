× Nationals won’t bring back Dusty Baker as manager after latest playoff failure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals have dismissed manager Dusty Baker, according to multiple reports.

In his two seasons at the helm, Baker compiled a 192-132 record and won two National League East championships, but was unable to get the Nationals past the first round of the National League playoffs.

The Nats have won four division titles since 2012, but have yet to win a single playoff series.

Washington was eliminated from the NL Division Series in five games by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.

Baker has more than 1,800 career victories in managing stints with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and in Washington. But his career record in the postseason is 23-32.

After Baker’s dismissal, Washington will be seeking its sixth manager in 10 years.

Some of the social media reaction:

Dusty Baker gone as manager of Nationals after 2 NL East titles https://t.co/CClm6TiP7d pic.twitter.com/v3CcmJzO45 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 20, 2017

Dusty Baker, dismissed today by #Nats, is 14th in @MLB history with 1,863 career wins; 12 of 13 men ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2017

Dusty Baker has now lost 3 of his 4 managerial jobs after winning 90+ games and making the playoffs. — Jon Doble (@JonDobleRBD) October 20, 2017

Cruelty finds Dusty Baker again as the Nationals inexplicably let the veteran skipper go https://t.co/gmUeySzUaB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 20, 2017

I assume the Nats dismissed Dusty Baker primarily so they knew what it was like to make news this late in October — Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) October 20, 2017