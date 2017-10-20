× Employees at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center set to strike

LEBANON, Pa — Employees of Cedar Haven Healthcare Center in Lebanon are set to go on strike at noon today after contract negotiations with the nursing home owners remain unsuccessful.

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2732, represents licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants at Cedar Haven, voted on October 9th to go on strike over unfair contracts.

Issues with the contract are increases to employee healthcare costs and cuts to paid time off.

According to union representatives, a strike was narrowly averted last year, but no agreement has been reached this year.

The licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants will be going on strike to demand a fair contract starting at noon.