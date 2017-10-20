× Officer in April shooting of York Haven man was justified, York County DA says

YORK — The police officer who shot a York Haven man who rammed his police cruiser with a stolen SUV in April was justified, according the findings reported by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Officer John Huncher discharged his weapon after pursuing Terry Diffenderfer, who allegedly stole the vehicle from the parking lot of a Royal Farms store on Loucks Road and Roosevelt Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29. The car’s owner told police there was a gun inside the vehicle.

York City Police quickly located the SUV with Diffenderfer inside and tried to pull him over. Instead, they say, he fled the scene, striking a utility pole and leading officers on a chase.

Police cornered him in a parking lot off of Grant Street in York. Investigators say Diffenderfer hit a police cruiser with the SUV to quickly escape the situation before he was cornered again. This time, officers tried a felony traffic stop. Diffenderfer then rammed into another police cruiser, causing it to strike Huncher, who then shot Diffenderfer.

Diffenderfer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, theft, criminal mischief and fleeing from police earlier this month. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

After reviewing the physical evidence and footage from surveillance cameras, police vehicle cameras, and officers’ body cameras, the York County District Attorney’s Office concluded that Huncher’s shooting was justified.

“It is clear he was performing his duty in attempting to alleviate what he believed to be a dangerous situation involving a fleeing operator of a stolen vehicle who had also just stolen a firearm,” District Attorney Tom Kearney concluded in his report. “It is beyond question that the officer’s concerns were reasonable.

“Officer Huncher’s concern for his safety came to a critical moment when, once cornered, Mr. Diffenderfer disregarded clear instructions to exit his vehicle, despite the officer’s service weapon being pointed at him. Instead, Mr. Diffenderfer accelerated his vehicle ramming the officer’s vehicle and in turn striking the officer while instantaneously the officer discharged his weapon. The conduct of the officer in discharging his weapon not only failed to meet the test of recklessness for a criminal prosecution, but was clearly justified under Pennsylvania law.

“Accordingly, no criminal action is warranted. The matter is now closed.”