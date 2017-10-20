× Penn State will play a Friday night road game in 2018, Big Ten announces

Penn State will play a Friday night game next year, according to a Big Ten Conference scheduling update.

The Nittany Lions will hit the road to take on Illinois on September 21, the conference said.

According to a Pennlive report, Penn State said it would be opposed to hosting a Friday night game when the Big Ten announced its intention to schedule more of them in 2016. But the Lions did said they’d be open to playing in no more than one Friday night contest per season.

The 2018 Penn State-Illinois game was originally scheduled for Sept. 22, but the conference moved it to Friday. The game will be played in Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Penn State’s opposition to Friday night games centered around the impact it could potentially have on high school football programs.