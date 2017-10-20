× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declines to 4.8 percent in September, report says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September, down one-tenth of a percentage point from August, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained above that of the United States, which dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in September. For the year, the Pennsylvania and national unemployment rates each declined by seven-tenths of a percentage point.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down 15,000 over the month to 6,414,000. Resident employment and unemployment both declined over the month. Employment was up 8,000 from last September and unemployment shrank by 48,000.

Pennsylvania’s nonfarm jobs count was up 10,300 to a record high of 5,970,400 in September. Jobs were up in seven of the 11 supersectors with the largest gain in trade, transportation & utilities (up 7,300). The largest decrease was in professional & business services, which fell 2,700 from a record high in August.

Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.1 percent from September 2016, while jobs in the United States were up 1.2 percent. Seven supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs over the year. The largest increase over the past 12 months was in leisure and hospitality (up 26,100), while the largest decline was in government (down 5,300).