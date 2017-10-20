Pumpkin Glow returns for 10th year at the Hershey Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- The Hershey Gardens will host it's annual Pumpkin Glow event starting this weekend. The event features a variety of non-spooky activities for the entire family.

Guests can enjoy many displays of mums and gourds, more than 150 illuminated and carved pumpkins, and check out many different insects in the gallery. There will also be live pumpkin carving done by students at the Lebanon County CTC.

Kids 12 and under are invited to trick or treat in costume at 8 different candy stops throughout the gardens.

Pumpkin Glow is held October 20, 21, 27 and 28th from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

For schedule and ticket information, visit www.hersheygardens.org.