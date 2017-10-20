Remaining mild with plenty of sunshine through the weekend

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Warming continues to take place as the work week transitions into the weekend. It’s an even milder start for the region, with perhaps a few hazy spots. Morning temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine too! Friday is a wonderful way to lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Of course, there’s plenty of sunshine, with just some passing clouds. Conditions cool fast for Friday evening plans, but it’s still pleasant. Temperatures fall into the middle 40s to upper 40s during the overnight period. The numbers remain in the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Expect a similar scenario for Sunday. There could be some clouds mixing in with the sun, but all is quiet and mild.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more clouds as the next system approaches. There’s the chance for showers too during the evening and overnight period, but the daytime hours are dry. You can expect afternoon temperatures to remain on the milder side despite the added cloud cover. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 70s for most. Tuesday brings the best chance for widespread showers as the next system crosses through the region. Most of the day looks quite damp. The clouds and shower chances drop readings into the 60s.

COOL & UNSETTLED MIDWEEK: Cooler air starts slipping in Wednesday, and this brings plentiful clouds to the region. Readings are even cooler! Expect high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. It’s quite breezy too, with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Thursday is still cool. Skies are partly sunny, and there’s still a bit of a breeze. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!