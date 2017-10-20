× Sunny skies continue all weekend

SUNNY SKIES: Enjoy sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s this weekend. On Monday, we’ll have a few more clouds in the sky, but we’ll still call it partly sunny, and we’ll have highs in the upper 70s.

RAINY WEATHER: Showers arrive Monday night, and we get a rainy Tuesday. The showers end overnight Tuesday. The clouds and showers on Tuesday keep our highs in the 60s.

DRY WEATHER: Even though you’ll see sun in the sky Wednesday morning, we get pretty cloudy in the afternoon as cold air sticks its teeth into our area. Our temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the day, and we’ll eventually get a high of 60 in the afternoon.

MORE SEASONAL: Seasonal highs in the 60s continue for the rest of the upcoming week. Look for sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, I have to admit that we are tracking showers for both days. Give us some more time to track these showers, and we’ll keep you updated. With luck, we’ll end up dry one of those days.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson