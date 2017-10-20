× Thousands of gallons of manure released into Pequea Township creek

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Pequea Township after an estimated 250,000 gallons of manure was released into a creek.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a manure storage facility at a farm ruptured Monday evening.

Representatives from the DEP and the Fish & Boat Commission are investigating a fish kill in the affected area.

At this time, there is no information on the number of fish involved, the DEP says.

The creek flows into Stehman Run, a tributary of the Conestoga River.