Thousands of gallons of manure released into Pequea Township creek
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Pequea Township after an estimated 250,000 gallons of manure was released into a creek.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a manure storage facility at a farm ruptured Monday evening.
Representatives from the DEP and the Fish & Boat Commission are investigating a fish kill in the affected area.
At this time, there is no information on the number of fish involved, the DEP says.
The creek flows into Stehman Run, a tributary of the Conestoga River.