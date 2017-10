× Tractor-trailer fire closes part of I-81 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire along Interstate 81 south in Franklin County.

All lanes are closed just south of Chambersburg, between Exit 14-PA 316/Wayne Avenue and Exit 10-PA 914.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

