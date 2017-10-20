× Utah man arrested after allegedly carving ‘profane word’ into woman’s stomach

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested Monday for an alleged assault during which he carved a profane word into the victim’s stomach using a piece of broken glass, police say.

Brandon Lee Wall, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, St. George News reports. Officers had responded to the woman’s home on a report that Wall had been there making threats.

The woman told police Wall attacked her in late September, pushing her to the ground and climbing on top of her.

“He then used a broken piece of glass and cut her stomach in the shape of a profane word,” police wrote in the statement of probable cause. “…The profane word was clearly visible in the scar on her stomach.”

The woman told police Wall had been a good friend and lived with her prior to the assault and that he was also a “caretaker for her medical needs.”