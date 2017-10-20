× York motorist punched during road rage incident Thursday night

YORK — Police are investigating a road rage incident where one man punched another man in the face while they were stopped at an intersection Thursday night.

According to Spring Garden Township police, the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hill Street and Mt. Rose Avenue. Police say a male victim reported that he was approached by another motorist, who punched him in the face. The suspect was described as a white male with red hair and a beard. He was driving a black Ford Mustang with a Pennsylvania license plate, the victim told police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Garden Township police at (717) 843-0851 or at police@sgtpd.org.