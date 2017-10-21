× Ephrata police investigate fatal crash

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Ephrata Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a Denver man on Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened on the 1000 block of Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township just before midnight on Friday.

The crash occurred when a sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Denver man, left the roadway, stuck a utility pole and a parked vehicle.

Police say that the driver passed before emergency crews arrived on scene.

The driver’s ID is being withheld pending family notification.