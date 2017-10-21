Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Job Listings
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
47°
47°
Low
48°
High
74°
Sat
48°
74°
Sun
48°
76°
Mon
54°
78°
See complete forecast
HSFF week 8 Cedar Crest at Manheim Central highlights
Posted 1:05 AM, October 21, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 02:04AM, October 21, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cedar Crest: 6
Manheim Central: 42
Popular
Is Bigfoot visiting a northern California lake? Self-described ‘paranormal expert’ says yes
Gunman captured after killing 3 in Maryland, shooting in Delaware
Harrisburg man charged with leaving two young children unattended
Fulton County man accused of exposing himself at rest stop on I-81
Latest News
HSFF week 8 Susquehanna Township at Bishop McDevitt highlights
HSFF week 8 West York at Susquehannock highlights
HSFF week 8 Wilson at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy – Week 8
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 1
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five High School Football Games to Watch This Week
High School Football Frenzy
News
Extracurricular success both in and out the doors of Cedar Crest High School
Sports
2017 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 4
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five Games to Watch for this week
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
43 mins ago
High School Football Frenzy – Week 8
Sports
FOX43 Sports: Here are the top 5 high school football games to watch this week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 7
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 5
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 6
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.