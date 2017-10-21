More pipeline protesters arrested in Lancaster County, including Catholic priest

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Protesters in Lancaster County continued to rally against a natural gas pipeline on Saturday.

The protests follow recent rallies against the construction of the Atlantic Pipeline in West Hempfield Township.

On Monday, 23 people from ‘Lancaster Against Pipelines’ were taken into custody. State Police in Lancaster say an additional six people, including a Catholic priest, were arrested Saturday.

Protesters say it’s important to recognize those who were arrested, and to fight for what they say is their right to religious freedom.

“To stand against injustice no matter what, is what I think residents of this country are called to do,” said Melinda Harnish Clatterbuck, co-founder of Lancaster Against Pipelines. “Everyone out here should be out here saying… I should be doing something about this… this is not okay,” she added.

The Mariner 2 East Pipeline that is currently under construction will carry natural gas through parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties.

The Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline will transport natural gas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southern States and cuts through Lancaster County.