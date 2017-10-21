× PSP Jonestown investigate an attempted homicide

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — PSP Jonestown are investigating an attempted homicide incident after they found a 64-year-old, Luzerne County man badly beaten in the trunk of his car.

According to State Police, the victim met the suspect, Bradley Butler, in Luzerne County. The victim tried to be a good Samaritan and offered Butler a ride.

When the pair drove up to Butler’s Scranton home, police were outside.

Nervous, because there was an active warrant out for his arrest for retail theft, Butler forced the good Samaritan to drive him to a remote location. He then beat the victim, forced him into the backseat and drove off.

State Police say Butler was also involved in a hit and run with a white construction van. Police say that he hit the construction van somewhere in Luzerne County, and fled the scene.

After the hit and run, Butler pulled over, beat the victim unconscious and shoved him in the trunk.

With the conscious victim in the trunk, he drove 100 miles until the car broke down on I-78 in Lebanon County.

Police say that’s when he called a tow truck for the victims car and State Police in Jonestown to admit what he did.

Butler was arrested and charges are pending.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information on the hit and run crash is asked to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.