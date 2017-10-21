× Sunny skies start the week

SUNNY SKIES: Enjoy sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s as we start off the week. On Monday, we’ll have highs in the upper 70s. Though, you’ll also notice more clouds in the sky in the afternoon.

RAINY WEATHER: You’ll see more clouds because we get scattered showers Monday night. The rain will be heavy at times, and we’ll still have rain for the Tuesday morning commute. The showers end later Tuesday morning, and with luck, we’ll see breaks of sun late Tuesday afternoon before that 6:12 P.M. sunset. Nearly all of us stay dry on Wednesday, but a spot or two will see a quick shower.

DRY WEATHER: Expect dry, sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. Right now, we got a shot at scattered showers on Sunday of next week. One reliable computer weather model (the American) wants the rain then. The other reliable one (the European) wants the showers on Monday. We’ll keep an eye on this, and we’ll keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson