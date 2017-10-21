× Thousands walk in pink in Harrisburg to support breast cancer awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. — City Island saw a whole lot of pink on Saturday.

More than 6,000 people from around the community, volunteers and breast cancer survivors participated in the 20th Annual “American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” 5K walk.

The fundraiser event not only raises the awareness of breast cancer, but it also provides hope to those battling.

“We are so grateful to our community to everyone who contributed to the success of this event , said Kathryn Tucker, community development manager for the Northeast Region of the American Cancer Society.

More than $650,000 was raised this year.